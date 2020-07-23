Based on FDA feedback, VistaGen (NASDAQ:VTGN) has clarified key aspects of its planned Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lead drug PH94B, a rapid-onset neurosteroid nasal spray, for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder (SAD), a Fast Track-tagged indication in the U.S.

The study, to be conducted in 12 - 15 sites in North America, will be run in a similar way to its successful Phase 2 trial based on a single laboratory-simulated public speaking challenge. Target enrollment is 182 SAD subjects.