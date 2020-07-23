ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +6.2% PM, announced its latest SOLO EV retail location in suburban Portland, Oregon’s renowned Washington Square Mall on September 1; marking the second retail outpost after Arizona’s Fashion Square in June.

The store in its first few weeks of operation has already generated strong visibility and considerable foot traffic.

"Our upcoming campaign in Portland directly aligns with our ongoing plan to open new, direct-to-consumer retail locations at higher-end shopping centers in EV-friendly cities," CEO Paul Rivera commented.

"Electrameccanica is moving toward production, even if past targets have slipped. The share sale which closed last month went a long way toward managing near-term capital worries. The company said in the 20-F that it needed roughly $25M to get through 2020. The offering, net of fees, raised nearly $19M. Warrants and options (the latter with an average weighted price just above $2) can provide more cash, and potentially enough to get through this year at least," wrote Vince Martin on Seeking Alpha

