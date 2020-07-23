Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Q2 EPS of 23 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 21 cents as the company's provision for credit losses declined from Q1.

Q2 EPS compares with 4 cents in Q1 and 57 cents in Q2 2019.

Q2 provision for credit losses declined to $485M from $640M in Q1 and increased from $85M in the year-ago quarter.

"We expect credit quality to remain relatively stable in the near-term, reflecting our disciplined client selection, decade-long focus on improving our credit performance in the event of a downturn, and proactive risk management actions," said Chairman, President and CEO Greg D. Carmichael.

Still, the company's allowance for credit losses reflects its expectation of a "protracted downturn followed by a prolonged recovery period due to the economic fallout from the pandemic."

Q2 net interest income on FTE basis of $1.20B vs. $1.23B in Q1 and $1.25B in Q2 2019.

Q2 net interest margin of 2.75% declines from 3.28% in Q1 and 3.37% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 efficiency ratio of 60.5% improves from 63.0% in Q1 and 65.1% in Q2 2019.

FITB slips 0.1% in premarket trading.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

