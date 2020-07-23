Ascena Retail (NASDAQ:ASNA) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as has been expected for a few weeks.

The company has struck a restructuring agreement with more than 68% of its secured lenders and will close a significant numbers of Justice stores along with some Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant stores.

The company says it will continue to serve customers in some stores and through its e-commerce brand websites through the bankruptcy.

The list of retailers filing for bankruptcy since May now includes RTW Retailwinds, Lucky Brand, J.C. Penney, Brooks Brothers, Sur La Table, Neiman Marcus, Tuesday Morning, GNC Holdings and J. Crew.

While that is an indication of distress in the retail sector, it also could some incremental sales for giants like Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).