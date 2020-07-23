Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares dip 1% pre-market despite the upside Q2 report and raised FY revenue outlook from $3.1-3.6B to $3.18-3.21B (consensus: $3.18B).

Demand for the company's Workspace and Networking products remained strong in the quarter despite the pandemic, and the subscription model transition gained momentum.

Q2 deferred and unbilled revenue rose 37% Y/Y.

Subscription ARR increased 54% Y/Y to $949M. Subscription revenue totaled $243.5M, up from $156M in last year's quarter.

Product and license revenue fell 32% Y/Y to $129.9M, and support and services sales dipped 3% to $425.5M.

Cash flow from operations hit a record $419M.

Press release.