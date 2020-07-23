Twitter easing some social media worries and AT&T topping profit expectations could help build broader support for Communication Services sector.

Social media stocks are following Twitter (TWTR, +6% ) premarket following some recent weakness on Snap’s (SNAP, +0.1% ) results. Facebook (FB, +0.2% ) and Pinterest (PINS, +1% ) are also higher.

A decline in ad demand led to Twitter’s headline misses, but it reported average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) of 186M, up 34% on the year and above the 173.8M consensus.

AT&T (T, +1% ) calmed some nerves in the first earnings period for its new CEO, topping profit estimates despite the sharp plunge in Warner Media revenue with the movie business halted.

The SPDR Communication Services Sector ETF (XLC, +0.2% ) isn’t getting much of a premarket boost as its heavyweights Facebook, Alphabet and Netflix are up at most 0.2%. But the encouraging social media numbers that will likely build optimism for Facebook’s user data, and even more importantly some traction from traditional telecom could help the sector catch up to its other megacap-holding rivals.

XLC boasts two of the Fab 5 (Facebook and Alphabet), but its 2.2% rise over the past 6 months trails behind the SPDR Information Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK), up 12.2%, which holds Apple and Microsoft, and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY), up 7.7%, driven by Amazon.

Telecoms have been a drag. Stripping out streaming and media stocks, the iShares U.S. Telecom ETF (BATS:IYZ) is down 6.6% over 6 months. XLC is more insulated from pure telecom weakness than others, like the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX), with top 10 exposure to video games. But XLC still has T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and AT&T in its top 10 holdings.

Sector Watch

The airline sector looked promising at first blush on top- and bottom-line beats from American (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest (NYSE:LUV). American was up more than 2% premarket on a lower cash burn rates, but is now up around 0.6% . Southwest has turned negative, off 0.5% .

The airlines followed a similar pattern yesterday when early optimism disappeared and the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) sank 0.4%.

Stifel airline analyst Joseph DeNardi says that American has access to $10B in capital from its loyalty program so its solvency comes down to “how big a hole American wants to dig for itself to avoid bankruptcy”.

Fourth-quarter demand will be the inflection point for the sector, DeNardi told Bloomberg TV.