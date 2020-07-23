Safe-T Group's (NASDAQ:SFET) subsidiary partners with HTC Global Services to expand its international presence with the resale of its products and solutions in India and USA.

The strategic partnership will see HTC Global Services, a global provider of information technology services and solutions, offering Safe-T’s solutions to its enterprise customers across various sectors. In addition, Safe-T’s Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions will be offered as an on-premises deployment or as a cloud service.

The company recently inked a distribution deal for its ZTNA solutions.