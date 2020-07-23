Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) announces a large number of executive moves as part of a strategic imperative.

The new organizational structure at Foot Locker is designed to foster greater agility and speed-to-act as the company looks to elevate the customer experience.

In particular, Foot Locker wants to strengthen its community connectivity capability to create more localized and immersive customer experiences, product offerings and community activations. Streamlining the operational and expense structure to drive further productivity and flexibility is also a priority.

Source: Press Release