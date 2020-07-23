Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) shares rise 4.8% PM, after the company reported quarterly loss of C$0.18, narrower than the estimate.

2Q revenue declined 47% Y/Y to C$190.0M, primarily as a result of lower activity across all operating segments.

Compared with Q2 2019, activity, as measured by drilling rig utilization days, decreased by 61% in the U.S., 65% in Canada and 6% internationally.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to C$58M, the margin improved from 23% to 31%

Revenue per utilization day in the U.S. increased to $29,370 from $23,425 in 2019, driven by higher revenues from contract cancellation fees, idle but contracted rigs and turnkey drilling.

Cash and funds provided by operations were C$104M and C$27M, compared to C$106M and C$41M in the prior year comparative.

For 2020, PDS expects to reduce debt by $100M - $150M, and sees FY capex of C$48M, vs. estimate of C$46.4M.