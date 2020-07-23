Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced that during Q4 its Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data, part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, received $1.3M in orders for advanced satellite modems, WAN optimization and redundancy switches in order to support cellular LTE backhaul for a service provider in the Middle East.

"As COVID-19 is affecting the way we work, live and play, providing high quality, high-speed broadband everywhere is essential and Comtech EF Data solutions are well equipped to meet the challenge," CEO Fred Kornberg commented.

Previously: Comtech draws $1.5M-plus in new orders for components units (July 22)