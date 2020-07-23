Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) +3.6% pre-market after Q2 earnings exceed expectations even while falling 82% from a year earlier, as COVID-19 hurt demand for its products and squeezed prices.

Q2 revenues fell 45% Y/Y to C$1.72B, but Teck sold 5M metric tons of steelmaking coal, higher than its previous forecast, as Chinese steel production returned to pre-virus levels during the quarter.

The company, which says all its operations are now producing with COVID-19 preventive measures in place, now expects to produce 11M-12M metric tons of steelmaking coal and 145K-160K mt of copper during H2.

During H1, Teck produced 10M metric tons of steelmaking coal and ~130K mt of copper.

Teck says construction at the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 copper project in Chile remains partially suspended to limit transmission of the virus.

The company says it has achieved $250M in operating cost reductions and $430M in capital cost reductions from expected spending contemplated in June 2019.