CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) jumps 5.5% in premarket trading as the mall owner extends forbearance agreements with some holders of 2023 notes and 2026 notes and with bank lenders.

2023 note forbearance extended to July 27.

Meanwhile, it continues to negotiate with noteholders and lenders regarding its debt.

As previously reported, CBL has skipped a $11.8M interest payment due June 1, 2020.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that the company is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

See CBL's earnings from continuing operations in the past three quarters (Q1 2020-Q3 2019):