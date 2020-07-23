Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) reported preliminary Q2 EPS of ~$1.43, primarily driven by the overearning of base dividend and unrealized gains related to the impact of market spread tightening on the portfolio valuation.

Unrealized gains related to market spreads was ~60% of the Q1 spread-related unrealized losses.

Prelim NAV of $16.08/share (+3.2% Q/Q)

Net investment income per share of ~ $0.59, compared to Q2 base dividend of $0.41/share, driven by strong prepayment and other fee activity.

The company says that for this quarter, no supplemental dividends will be declared relating to earnings in excess of base dividend as a result of the NAV limiter on its dividend formula.

Estimated debt-to-equity at quarter-end was ~0.81x, well below the regulatory threshold of 2.0x.

Sees to declare 50% of the over-earning of base dividend in Q3 provided that reported NAV per share at quarter end September 30, is above $14.92.