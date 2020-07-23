W.W. Grainger (GWW -1.8% ) reports daily sales for the quarter decreased 1.9%, driven by volume decreases including unfavorable product mix from heightened levels of pandemic-related sales, as well as decreased volume of non-pandemic products.

Adjusted gross margin rate fell 290 bps to 35.8%; Adjusted operating margin rate slides 190 bps to 11.1%.

Operating cash flow squeezed 28% Y/Y yo $232M, driven by lower net income and significant investments in working capital.

The company returned $86M in the form of dividends to shareholders and share repurchase program remained paused throughout the quarter.

