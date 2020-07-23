Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) announces that it landed an initial purchase order for 20 of its all-electric C-1000 delivery vehicles from trucking company eTrucks.

Ohio-based eTrucks plans to function as a vehicle buyer and reseller and will be offering fleet funding programs and services tailored for different business needs.

"Pursuing sales agreements with resellers, like eTrucks, allows Workhorse to expand our sales reach and take advantage of economies of scale that would otherwise be unavailable through individual transactions," says Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes.

WKHS +2.07% to $16.75.

Source: Press Release