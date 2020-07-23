The company had previously slated July 30 as the date for reopening U.S. theaters, but now says it'll by mid-to-late August. That would coincide with what's expected to be some big studio releases like Tenet and Mulan.

Overseas, about one-third of all AMC (NYSE:AMC) cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are already open and operating normally.

Shares are up 0.5% in early action.

