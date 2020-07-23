Australia's safety regulator says it will inspect Chevron's (CVX +0.1% ) Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant "as soon as possible" after the company discovered problems with propane kettles during planned maintenance.

The agency says it is in discussions with Chevron over the findings from its maintenance checks at the plant's Train 2 unit but has no immediate concerns for worker safety.

Gorgon LNG is one of the world's largest natural gas projects, able to produce 15.6M mt/year of liquefied natural gas; CVX is the project operator and owns a 47.3% stake, with Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.2% ) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.4% ) each holding 25%.

The Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union is calling for Chevron to shut down the plant.

Maintenance checks reportedly revealed thousands of cracks in the train's kettle heat exchangers, which carry explosive pressurized propane.