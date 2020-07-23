Valmont Industries (VMI +5.9% ) reported Q2 sales of $688.88M a decline of 1.7% Y/Y; strong growth in Utility Support Structures was offset by lower sales in the Coatings segment due to COVID-19 impacts.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 128 bps to 26.7%; operating margin declined by 245 bps to 6.3%; and Adj. operating income was $9.5%.

Sales by segments: Infrastructure $253.4M (-2.1% Y/Y); Utility Support Structures $ 231.3M (+10.2% Y/Y); Coatings Segment $80M (-18.7% Y/Y); and Agriculture $150.6M (-3% Y/Y).

Company generated operating cash flow of $88.3M, driven by operating income and working capital management.

Cash and cash equivalents were $353.3M at end of second quarter.

During the quarter Company purchased a majority stake in Solbras - Energia Solar do Brasil, and expanded its global technology leadership position with the asset purchase of PrecisionKing.

3Q20 Outlook: Net Sales $680M to $700M vs. $670.08M consensus; Operating profit margin 8% to 9%; and expects Utility Support Structures sales to increase ~20% Y/Y.

