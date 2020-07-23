The broader market starts a tad lower after the jobless claims numbers sapped gains futures had built in the morning.

The S&P is down 0.1% , the Dow is off 0.2% and the Nasdaq is down 0.2% .

Claims for unemployment benefits come in at 1.4M for last week, ahead of the consensus for 1.3M. Continuing claims fell more than expected, which is encouraging, but those numbers are two weeks old.

The elevated claims numbers come as supplemental federal jobless payments are due to expire. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin tells CNBC that the White House is looking to extend benefits in a reduced form. A payroll tax holiday won't be part of the GOP stimulus plan, he says.