Electrovaya (OTCQB:EFLVF) received a $3M purchase order for lithium ion batteries for electric lift trucks through its OEM sales channel for a major U.S. company with annual revenue of $30B+ and numerous distribution centres.

Post the order, the company's order backlog increased to ~C$12M thereby supporting continued positive revenue performance in 2H20.

Electrovaya now estimates to generate revenue of C$8M+ in the fiscal Q4 and C$17.5M for FY2020, an increase from the earlier revenue guidance exceeding C$16M in FY20.

EBITDA is expected to come in positive for the second consecutive quarter.