Alongside its Q2 earnings, AT&T (NYSE:T) has turned on its 5G network nationwide.

Shares are down 1.2% out of today's market open.

"Our strategy of deploying 5G in both sub-6 (5G) and mmWave (5G+) spectrum bands will provide the best mix of speeds, latency and coverage that are needed to enable revolutionary new capabilities to fuel 5G experiences for consumers and businesses," says AT&T's Chris Sambar. "Our competitors are still working to provide that same mix, which for them could take months or even years."

Starting Aug. 7, the company is adding 5G access to its Unlimited Starter wireless plan for consumers, starting at $35/month for four lines (meaning 5G access will come at no additional cost for customers on Unlimited Starter, Extra and Elite plans). And that day it's adding 5G access to Business Unlimited Web-Only and Starter plans.