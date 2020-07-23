Ahead of the fiscal Q3 report on July 30, Goldman Sachs calls Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock price "unsustainable."

The firm tells investors to "avoid the stock," predicting CY21 EPS that's 16% below consensus due to slowing unit sales, ASPs, and unit growth.

Goldman doesn't think Apple will provide guidance for the September quarter due to the pandemic uncertainties and the potentially delayed 5G iPhone release.

With Apple's strong supply chain, Goldman expects an upside surprise in terms of execution. But the firm estimates that a one-month iPhone delay would reduce FQ1 2021 revenue by ~7% and EPS by ~6%.

Goldman raises Apple's price target from $263 to $299.

Consensus estimates for FQ3 see $52.12B in revenue and $2.05 EPS.

Wall Street's average price target on the stock is $369.18.

Apple shares are down 0.5% pre-market to $387.16.

Goldman is not the first to question Apple's valuation and the stock's upside at this level. See Apple: The 5G Supercycle Won't Justify This Valuation.

Apple would have to retrace to prices seen in early May to hit Goldman's price target.