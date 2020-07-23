Ford (F +0.1% ) is facing a new challenge in Mexico outside of the pandemic. The company's Mexico unit disclosed that a railway blockade in the border state of Sonora is affecting operations at its Hermosillo plant in the same state, as well as cutting into imports and exports to and from the U.S.

The blockade over social conditions for members of the local the Yaqui indigenous community is impacting the Mexicali-California and the Nogales-Arizona border crossings.

Ford is already having issues in Mexico with engine production.