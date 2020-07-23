MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD +2.0% ) completes debt restructuring with a $13M mortgage-backed refinancing at 6.5%, replacing a $4.8M mortgage.

It has also retired $7.3M of outstanding short-term debt at 15%, including $4M notes reduction, which combined with refinancing will reduce interest costs on the company.

Further, medical cannabis and hemp operator reported improved cash flows from higher revenues in the adult use programs in Illinois and Massachusetts' licensed businesses. The Delaware and Maryland units have recorded increased sales in their managed medical businesses.

While the company continues to ramp up its production capabilities, it expects to be on the Cannabis Control Commission agenda for approval in early August.