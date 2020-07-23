Check-Cap (CHEK -16.7% ) has entered into an agreement for exercising certain O/S warrants to purchase up to 16.05M of its ordinary shares at a reduced exercise price of $0.60/share for gross proceeds of $9.6M.

These warrants were issued from November 2017 through May 2020 and have exercise prices ranging from $15.00 to $0.80/share.

Exercising holders will receive new unregistered warrants to purchase ordinary shares in a private placement in exchange for the immediate warrants exercise; new warrants exercisable into 19.3M ordinary shares at $0.80/share with five and one-half years term from issuance date.

Proceeds will be used to advance the ongoing clinical development of C-Scan, including preparations for the its U.S. pivotal study, and for general corporate purposes.

Shares are under pressure since the exercises represent ~53% dilution to current investors (based on 30.2M O/S shares as of June 1).