YSS announces preliminary Q2 results

YSS (OTC:YSSCF) announces preliminary revenue of $4.7M (+12% from Q1), exceeds $4.6M guidance.

Gross margin of $1.4M was 6% higher than Q1.

Store-level EBITDA of $358,000 represents a +131% Q/Q.

General and administrative costs fell 18% to $671K.

A total of 15 positive EBITDA stores vs. 13 previously.

Statistics Canada for the first five months of 2020 show Canada and Alberta are on-pace to exceed $2B and $450M in retail cannabis sales.

With $4.6M cash and no debt at the end of Q1, the company has ample capital to support ongoing same-store growth and complete the construction of planned new stores while maintaining financial flexibility for acquisitions.