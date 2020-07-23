Expecting sharply lower deliveries of 737 MAX planes in the coming years, Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -0.7% ) has spoken with lenders about loosening some of its debt terms, CNBC reports.

The key Boeing (BA -1.2% ) supplier shared a forecast that showed MAX deliveries this year of around 70 (compared with a little more than 200 previously), while next year's deliveries would likely come in at less than half of an earlier estimate of 400 planes.

In 2022, 737 deliveries were projected at fewer than 400 planes, a decline from a previous forecast of almost 500, and even lower than estimates of even some analysts. Jefferies recently predicted deliveries of the 737 at 370 in 2021 and 480 in 2022.

Why such a focus on deliveries? It's when customers pay the bulk of a plane's price to aircraft manufacturers and their suppliers.

"Despite this crisis, SPR is continuing to pursue its acquisitions of Bombardier Aerostructures and Asco Industries which should provide substantial strategic benefits," writes WY Capital in a SA article, Spirit Aerosystems: Patience Will Pay Off.