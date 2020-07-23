Leading indicators gain, but trouble lingers

June Leading Indicators: +2% to 102.0 vs. +2.8% consensus and +3.2% prior (revised from +2.8%).

Coincident Economic Index +2.5% to 96.7.

Lagging Economic Index -2.5% to 110.8.

“The June increase in the LEI reflects improvements brought about by the incremental reopening of the economy, with labor market conditions and stock prices in particular contributing positively,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board. “However, broader financial conditions and the consumers’ outlook on business conditions still point to a weak economic outlook. Together with a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases across much of the nation, the LEI suggests that the US economy will remain in recession territory in the near term.”