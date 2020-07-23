Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN +11.3% ) rises after Q2 earnings came in above expectations.

In contract drilling, average rig count was 82 rigs, in line with expectation. Expects rig count for Q3 will average 59 rigs, in line with the company's current rig count.

The company says that profitability within contract drilling segment exceeded expectations, with average rig revenue per day of $22,970 (-5.1% Y/Y) and average rig margin per day of $11,280 (+11%).

PTEN closed Canadian drilling operations during the quarter, and is currently marketing those assets for sale.

As of June 30, term contracts for drilling rigs provided for ~$335M of future dayrate drilling revenue. Based on contracts currently in place, expects an average of 51 rigs operating under term contracts during Q3

Cash on hand at the end of the quarter increased by $95M to $247M.