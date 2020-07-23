Union Pacific (UNP -1.7% ) reports total revenue carloads decreased 20% Y/Y in Q2, led by a 64% decline in the auto sector.

Revenue carloads for coal fell 24%; industrial chemicals and plastics -10% and metals and minerals -19%.

Volumes for bulk, industrial, and premium declined in the quarter due to the deteriorating economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Freight revenue fell 24% to $3.97B, due to lower volumes, negative business mix and decreased fuel surcharge revenue.

Operating ratio +140 bps to 61% below consensus of 62.3%.

The company expects FY2020 carload volumes to be down ~10% Y/Y.

