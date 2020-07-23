|2020
|Company
|Ticker
|Type
|June
|May
|April
|3-month average
|Capital One
|COF
|delinquency
|2.74%
|3.15%
|3.58%
|3.16%
|charge-off
|4.15%
|4.49%
|4.93%
|4.52%
|American Express
|AXP
|delinquency
|1.50%
|1.60%
|1.70%
|1.60%
|charge-off
|2.60%
|3.00%
|2.70%
|2.77%
|JPMorgan Chase
|JPM
|delinquency
|1.07%
|1.20%
|1.27%
|1.18%
|charge-off
|2.06%
|2.34%
|2.43%
|2.28%
|Synchrony
|SYF
|core delinquency
|3.10%
|3.60%
|4.10%
|3.60%
|adjusted charge-off
|5.10%
|5.10%
|5.90%
|5.37%
|Alliance Data Systems
|ADS
|delinquency
|4.30%
|4.80%
|5.60%
|4.90%
|charge-off
|7.40%
|8.00%
|7.30%
|7.57%
|Citigroup
|C
|delinquency
|1.47%
|1.59%
|1.69%
|1.58%
|charge-off
|2.63%
|3.12%
|2.96%
|2.90%
|Bank of America
|BAC
|delinquency
|1.30%
|1.46%
|1.55%
|1.44%
|charge-off
|2.15%
|2.50%
|2.81%
|2.49%
|Avg. delinquency
|2.21%
|2.49%
|2.78%
|2.49%
|Avg. charge-off
|3.73%
|4.08%
|4.15%
|3.98%
Note: Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) doesn't disclose monthly metrics at the end of each fiscal quarter. For Q2, DFS's delinquency rate was 2.17%, including 2.36% for May and 2.56% for April; its net charge-off rate was 3.90%, including 4.07% for May and 3.98% for April.
Also, be aware that companies generally don't include customers in forbearance plans in their delinquency rates, so the effects from COVID-19 on delinquency and charge-off rates are likely to be delayed.