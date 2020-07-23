Note: Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) doesn't disclose monthly metrics at the end of each fiscal quarter. For Q2, DFS's delinquency rate was 2.17%, including 2.36% for May and 2.56% for April; its net charge-off rate was 3.90%, including 4.07% for May and 3.98% for April.

Also, be aware that companies generally don't include customers in forbearance plans in their delinquency rates, so the effects from COVID-19 on delinquency and charge-off rates are likely to be delayed.