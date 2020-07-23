Seeking Alpha
Credit card delinquency, charge-off rates decline in June

Capital One Financial (COF)
      2020  
Company Ticker Type June May April 3-month average
Capital One COF delinquency 2.74% 3.15% 3.58% 3.16%
    charge-off 4.15% 4.49% 4.93% 4.52%
American Express AXP delinquency 1.50% 1.60% 1.70% 1.60%
    charge-off 2.60% 3.00% 2.70% 2.77%
JPMorgan Chase JPM delinquency 1.07% 1.20% 1.27% 1.18%
    charge-off 2.06% 2.34% 2.43% 2.28%
Synchrony SYF core delinquency 3.10% 3.60% 4.10% 3.60%
    adjusted charge-off 5.10% 5.10% 5.90% 5.37%
Alliance Data Systems ADS delinquency 4.30% 4.80% 5.60% 4.90%
    charge-off 7.40% 8.00% 7.30% 7.57%
Citigroup C delinquency 1.47% 1.59% 1.69% 1.58%
    charge-off 2.63% 3.12% 2.96% 2.90%
Bank of America BAC delinquency 1.30% 1.46% 1.55% 1.44%
  charge-off 2.15% 2.50% 2.81% 2.49%
    Avg. delinquency 2.21% 2.49% 2.78% 2.49%
    Avg. charge-off 3.73% 4.08% 4.15% 3.98%

Note: Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) doesn't disclose monthly metrics at the end of each fiscal quarter. For Q2, DFS's delinquency rate was 2.17%, including 2.36% for May and 2.56% for April; its net charge-off rate was 3.90%, including 4.07% for May and 3.98% for April.

Also, be aware that companies generally don't include customers in forbearance plans in their delinquency rates, so the effects from COVID-19 on delinquency and charge-off rates are likely to be delayed.