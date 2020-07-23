AutoNation (AN +5.3% ) rallies after reporting same store revenue of -17.1% for the new vehicle business in Q2 and -2.4% for the used vehicle business.

Despite the pandemic pressures, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was at a record high.

SG&A as a percentage of gross profit came in at 68.2%, and AutoNation says it will continue to target holding the mark at 69% or lower on a long-term basis.

AutoNation isn't pulling back on expansion plans. The company wants to build more AutoNation USA stand-alone pre-owned vehicle sales and service centers. AutoNation also plans to build at least 20 additional stores over the next three years. Digital capabilities are also being built out due to the shift in consumer behavior amid the pandemic.

Previously: AutoNation EPS beats by $1.04, beats on revenue (July 23)