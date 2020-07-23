AT&T (T -1.8% ) CEO John Stankey dampened talk about a straight-to-streaming release for the much-delayed tentpole film Tenet.

On the company's earnings call, Stankey said high-profile Warner Bros. releases like Tenet and upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984 will still head for big screens: "Some content is going to be more enjoyable and better to see in theaters than in the living room."

More films will head for streaming in the event of a prolonged pandemic shutdown, though, he acknowledges.

“There’s no question the longer this goes on there’s going to be some content on the margin that we look at and say that it may be better served to be distributed in a different construct,” Stankey says.

Talk like that from film studios in recent months has inflamed tensions with theater partners. Universal's (CMCSA +0.5% ) move of Trolls World Tour straight to premium video on demand (and associated comments that there would be more like that) inflamed AMC (AMC +0.7% ) chief Adam Aron enough that he said the chain wouldn't play Universal movies.

Updated: Having kept two eyes firmly on the shifting dates around Tenet, AMC this morning now says it wants to reopen its U.S. theaters in mid- to late August.