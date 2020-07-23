Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) has priced non-brokered private placement of 6,060,606 Flow-Through Units at $0.33/unit for total proceeds of up to $2M.

Each Flow-Through Unit will consist of one common share to be issued as a flow-through common share and one half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.40/share.

The company also priced private placement of up to 9,090,909 units at $0.22/unit for total proceeds of $2M, with 15% over-allotment option. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.40/share.

The proceeds will be used for exploration work on the Hat Project and general working capital purposes.

Press release