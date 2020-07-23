Daqo New Energy (DQ +6.7% ) continues to power higher, surging ~30% this week after a factory in China operated by rival GCL-Poly Energy was shut down following a series of explosions.

The stock has not yet been slowed by negative comments from GLJ Research, which says GCL-Poly stated it expects the plant will be back up and running in just a month, much shorter than speculation of a 6-9 month outage.

Roth Capital says the damaged facility in Xinjiang will remove ~10% of the global supply of polysilicon.

Daqo has forecast its FY 2020 polysilicon production at 73K-75K metric tons.