Inter Parfums (IPAR -3.8% ) has seen a sharp drop in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. European sales fell 68.6%, to $39.4M for Q2, while U.S. sales dropped 75.2%, to $10.1M.

The decline was notably impacted due to store closures in many of the countries where IPAR's products are sold. The company also said that as stores started to reopen in May and June, sales started to rebound from “dismal” April levels.

The company estimates continued challenges for the rest of the year, especially in travel retail, which has historically made up between 15% - 20% of the overall business.