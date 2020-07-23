Top U.S. cinema chain AMC Entertainment (AMC +0.5% ) is now looking to reopen its U.S. movie theaters in mid- to late August.

In the chicken-and-egg debate between what's coming back first - exhibition spaces or high-profile content to fill them - the most recent delay in the release of Tenet is guiding AMC, which has faced reopening headwinds amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in many states.

"This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.' Tenet and Disney's Mulan, as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC's big screens," the company says.

It notes that looking internationally, about a third of its cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are open and operating normally.