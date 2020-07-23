Chart Industries (GTLS +14.2% ) reported Q2 sales of $310.4M a slight increase of 0.3% Y/Y; and net income of $20.1M (+39.5% Y/Y).

Sales by segments: D&S East $79.7M (+2.6% Y/Y); D&S West $106.8M (-7.7% Y/Y); E&C Cryogenics $63.7M (+33.8% Y/Y); and E&C FinFans $64.71M (-11.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 302 bps to 29.8%; and operating margin improved by 260 bps to 10.8%.

Q2 Orders were $267.6M vs. $322M a year ago; and Backlog was at $607.3M (-7.4% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities of $54.8M; operational free cash flow of $44.1M; and net leverage ratio of 2.97.

During the quarter company signed five long-term agreements with major customers and booked orders with 132 new customers.

Company says given the cost actions and their profitable volume mix, they expect gross margin as a percent of sales to expand throughout the remainder of 2020.

Company reinstated FY20 Guidance: Sales expected to be $1.3B to $1.4B vs $1.28B consensus; Adj. EPS $3 to $3.5; effective tax rate of 19%; capex spends between $30M to $35M.

Previously: Chart Industries EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue (July 23)