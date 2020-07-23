Nucor (NUE +2.6% ) rallies after Q2 earnings easily topped expectations despite falling 71% from a year ago because of COVID-19's affect on market conditions.

Last month, the company guided for Q2 EPS of $0.10-$0.15, saying its operating performance had been better than expected.

Nucor says it expects Q3 earnings will be similar to Q2, so $0.36/share would place it above $0.31 analyst consensus estimate.

The company expects another strong quarter for its downstream products segment due to the continued resiliency of non-residential construction markets, while its steel mills segment's Q3 performance likely will be similar to Q2, but market conditions for its sheet and plate mills remain challenged and average selling prices remain depressed.

Rival steel producers U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs raised their prices for all carbon flat-rolled steel products by 40/ton earlier this week.