Strong earnings reports from Unilever (UN +7.8% ) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB +3.0% ) are providing a lift to the household personal care sector on a down market day overall.

The read-through from the two companies is that consumer demand for hygiene and personal care products is still high, especially with COVID-19 a factor in high-population states like Texas, Florida and California.

Notable gainers include Church & Dwight (CHD +2.0% ), Clorox (CLX +1.3% ), Newell Brands (NWL +1.5% ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL +0.6% ) and Edgewell Personal Care (EPC +1.6% ).

See details on Unilever's strong sales tally and Kimberly-Clark's tissue-heavy blowout quarter.