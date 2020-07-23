Seeking Alpha
Consumer  | On the Move

Pandemic demand still strong, aiding Unilever, household personal care sector gains

|About: Edgewell Personal Care Co... (EPC)|By: , SA News Editor

Strong earnings reports from Unilever (UN +7.8%) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB +3.0%) are providing a lift to the household personal care sector on a down market day overall.

The read-through from the two companies is that consumer demand for hygiene and personal care products is still high, especially with COVID-19 a factor in high-population states like Texas, Florida and California.

Notable gainers include Church & Dwight (CHD +2.0%), Clorox (CLX +1.3%), Newell Brands (NWL +1.5%), Colgate-Palmolive (CL +0.6%) and Edgewell Personal Care (EPC +1.6%).

See details on Unilever's strong sales tally and Kimberly-Clark's tissue-heavy blowout quarter.