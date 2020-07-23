What to watch in Intel's Q2 report

Earlier this month, IDC reported an 11% Y/Y growth in global traditional PC shipments, a remote work-driven trend that could help out Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Q2 report after the bell today.

Background info: PC revenue still accounts for about 50% of Intel's overall sales and 60% of its profits. Last quarter, Intel suggested sustained growth for data center through Q2 and possibly into Q3.

Analysts expect Q2 revenue growth of 12% To $18.55B with EPS of $1.04, down 1% Y/Y.

Consensus revenue estimates for the quarter: Pc-centric CCG (Client Computing) ,$8.97B; DCG (Data Center), $6.47B; NSG (memory products), $1.24B; IoT, $919.7M; PSG (programmable semis), $507M.

Q3 forecast estimates: CCG, $8.43B; DCG, $6.46B; NSG, $1.32B; IoT, $971.9M; PSG, $526.6M.

Intel shares are up nearly 2% in the past quarter, trailing behind the 25% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK).

Related: Last week, BofA estimated that Intel's PC CPUs grew 7% in H1, shaking off the supply constraints that started the year.