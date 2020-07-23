Azure Power (AZRE +3.1% ) says it received a letter of award for a 2 GW interstate transmission solar power project with Solar Energy Corp. of India to the exercise a greenshoe option as part of an earlier 2 GW award.

Under the greenshoe, Azure says it will supply power for 25 years at a tariff of INR 2.92 (~US$0.039) per kWh.

Azure says the combined capacity for the project is 4 GWs, which can be developed anywhere in India and is expected to be commissioned in staggered annual phases, with full commissioning by 2025.

Shares have been rising after trading was halted earlier.