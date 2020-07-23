Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg calls Square's (SQ -0.4% ) 56% rally since June 1 is hard to justify as the fintech faces a number of significant negative data points.

"In our view it is quite difficult to justify why SQ is up 56% since June 1, while the forward EV/gross profit multiple has soared from 14.3x to 22.5x," Kupferberg writes, adding that he sees no fundamental changes for SQ during that time.

Says Cash App's boost from government stimulus was already known in early May.

COVID is "undoubtedly a headwind" for its Seller ecosystem as some reopenings have paused or "gone backwards."

Sees potential for an ample number of SMBs to go under after small-business stimulus runs out if they're not allowed to fully reopen for a long time.

Some data points on small business trends suggest "we have likely yet to see the trough in terms of SMB churn," Kupferberg said.

Reiterates Underperform rating.

Square stock rebounds since April:

Cowen analyst George Mihalos downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform after the runup earlier this month, saying the rally isn't taking into account the multi-year recovery that the Seller business will need.