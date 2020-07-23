First Internet Bancorp drops, Q2 results beat

First Internet Bancorp (INBK -6.5% ) reports Q2 total revenue of $3.9M.

Net interest income was $14.4M, vs. $15M in Q1 2020 and $16.1M in Q2 2019.

NIM was 1.37% vs. 1.5% for Q1 2020 and 1.73% for Q2 2019.

Interest income declined following the Federal Reserve rate cuts in Q1

Non-interest income was $5M, down from $6.2M from Q1, and up from $3.5M in Q2 2019.

Cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 30 bps from the first quarter

Total loans equaled $3B, up 2.8% from Q1, and up 3.9% from Q2 2019.

Rapid growth in deposit balances led to an increase in average cash balances of $152.8M Q/Q

Conference call on July 23 at 12 pm ET

