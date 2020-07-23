For the moment, at least, gold (XAUUSD:CUR) has reclaimed the precious metals excitement from silver. The yellow metal is up another 1.1% to $1,886 per ounce, while the white metal is down 1%.
Gold's all-time high was set about nine years ago at $1,921 per ounce.
It was noted yesterday that the popular silver ETF has drawn some major attention from the Robinhood crowd, but so has the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD).
Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid had some interesting comments on Wednesday. He's the bank's chief credit strategist, but on gold: "I'm a gold bug ... I think fiat money will be a passing fad in the long-term history of money."
We're all gold bugs now