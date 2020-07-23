Nickel futures (LN1:COM) are up 3.35% after Elon Musk called out the metal on Tesla's (TSLA -0.3% ) earnings call last night (transcript).

"Well, I'd just like to reemphasize, any mining companies out there, please mine more nickel. Okay. Wherever you are in the world, please mine more nickel and don't wait for nickel to go back to some long -- some high point that you experienced some five years ago or whatever, go for efficiency."

He didn't stop there.

"As environmentally friendly, nickel mining at high volume. Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally-sensitive way. So, hopefully, this message goes out to all mining companies. Please get nickel."

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is one of the larger nickel miners in the market, but it feels like there might be a sleeper pick out there somewhere if Tesla enters the supply chain more directly. Anyone?