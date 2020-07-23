Kraft Heinz (KHC -0.2% ) slips after Guggenheim lowers the food giant to a Sell rating from Neutral.

"As the pandemic worsens in the United States and across many emerging markets, we think that food companies will generally benefit for longer than previously expected. While KHC is also benefiting from elevated retail sales, the company portfolio continues to lose share in most segments, reinforcing our cautious fundamental thesis."

In particular, Kellogg and Mondelez International are called out as snapping up market share from KHC.

Recent Nielsen data backs up the Guggenheim thesis that Kraft is falling a bit behind in a 12-week comparison.