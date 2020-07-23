Suncor Energy (SU -4.2% ) will not quickly ramp up oil production despite recent higher crude prices as the North American economy begins to reopen, CEO Mark Little said during today's conference call that followed Q2 earnings results.

Little said he will not "bet the financial health" of the company on the nascent recovery, listing various risks including the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks.

Little said Suncor's Q2 refinery utilization rate of 76% was well ahead of industry averages, even as it fell from 86% in the year-earlier period; refinery crude throughput fell 12% Y/Y to 350.4K bbl/day from 399.1K bbl/day.

Q2 total production fell 18.5% Y/Y to 655.5K boe/day, as the company took measures including shutting down one of the two production trains at its Fort Hills oil sands mine in Alberta.

Little said placing the second train back in service depends on oil prices, the ability to control costs, and the ongoing Alberta oil curtailment program which has prevented full production at Fort Hills.

During H2, Little foresees continued strengthening of downstream demand in gasoline and diesel to more seasonal levels by the end of the year.