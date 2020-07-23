Tractor Supply (TSCO +0.9% ) reports comparable store sales growth of +30.5% in Q2, driven by comparable transaction count of 14.6% and comparable average ticket of 15.8%.

The company’s e-commerce sales witnessed triple-digit sales growth.

Gross margin rate improved 155 bps to 36.4%, due to lower depth and frequency of sales promotions, favorable product mix and lower transportation costs.

During the quarter, the Company opened 18 new Tractor Supply stores and 3 new Petsense stores and closed three Petsense stores.

Store count: Tractor supply +91 to 1,881 and Petsense +3 to 180.

Q3 Guidance: Net sales: $2.3B to $2.42B; Comparable store sales: +12% to +18%; Net income: $136M to $162M; Diluted EPS: $1.15 to $1.35.

The company expects capital expenditures to be ~$300M - $325M vs. previous range of $225M to $275M for FY2020.

The Company plans to open 75 to 80 new Tractor Supply stores and 10 new Petsense locations in FY2020.

Tractor Supply stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

Previously: Tractor Supply EPS beats by $0.30, beats on revenue (July 23)