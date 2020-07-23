Wells Fargo is out with quick commentary on the mixed earnings report posted by Union Pacific (UNP -3.0% )

"Operations continue to look strong, and we view UNP's execution favorably in this challenging freight environment (61.0% OR, 140bps better than our model). Volumes were in­line at ­19.6%," notes analyst Allison Poliniak­ Cusic.

WF is focused on the breakdown in weakness of revenue per carload (Bulk ­2.5%, Industrial ­6.1%, and Premium ­13.0%) for Union Pacific.

